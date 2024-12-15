Travis Head and Steve Smith Power Australia's Dominant Innings

Travis Head once again tormented the Indian bowling attack, smashing his way to a commanding century in the third Test. His superb innings of 152 runs, coupled with Steve Smith's steady 101, highlighted the day's play and established Australia as the dominant force with 405 for 7.

After an impressive 140 in the previous match, Head showcased his batting prowess with another towering performance, this time putting together a significant 241-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Smith. Smith's carefully crafted century marked his 33rd in Test cricket and a return to form for the seasoned player.

For India, Jasprit Bumrah emerged as the standout bowler, clinching his 12th five-wicket haul, despite a lackluster performance from his fellow bowlers. Mohammed Siraj dealt with fitness concerns, and Ravindra Jadeja's efforts were fruitless on an unresponsive pitch. The scorecard at the end of the day emphasized Australia's strong position in the match.

(With inputs from agencies.)