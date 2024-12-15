Steve Smith Navigates Kookaburra Challenge to Score Century

Australian cricket star Steve Smith has faced formidable challenges over the past three years, largely due to changes in the Kookaburra ball. Since 2020, the ball has featured extra lacquer on a reinforced seam, making it more challenging for batters.

Despite these obstacles, Smith recently scored his 33rd Test century against India, marking his first hundred in 18 months. The seasoned batter noted that the enhanced seam and greener wickets have made batting increasingly difficult.

Smith, now second only to Ricky Ponting in Test centuries for Australia, praised his teammates for handling the ball's movement effectively. He credited the top order for managing the initial tough overs and set a solid foundation for his team.

(With inputs from agencies.)