Steve Smith Navigates Kookaburra Challenge to Score Century
Australian cricketer Steve Smith has described the last three years as the most challenging of his career due to changes in the Kookaburra ball. He recently scored his 33rd Test century against India, overcoming difficulties presented by the ball's enhanced seam and lacquer, as well as greener pitches.
Australian cricket star Steve Smith has faced formidable challenges over the past three years, largely due to changes in the Kookaburra ball. Since 2020, the ball has featured extra lacquer on a reinforced seam, making it more challenging for batters.
Despite these obstacles, Smith recently scored his 33rd Test century against India, marking his first hundred in 18 months. The seasoned batter noted that the enhanced seam and greener wickets have made batting increasingly difficult.
Smith, now second only to Ricky Ponting in Test centuries for Australia, praised his teammates for handling the ball's movement effectively. He credited the top order for managing the initial tough overs and set a solid foundation for his team.
