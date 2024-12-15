Brijinder Singh Secures Second Term as Indian Golf Union President Amidst Rivalry
Brijinder Singh has been re-elected as the president of the Indian Golf Union (IGU) for a second consecutive term in an unopposed election at the India Habitat Centre. However, a rival faction, led by Harish Shetty, conducted a separate AGM, disputing the official election's validity and promising legal challenges.
- Country:
- India
Brijinder Singh has once again taken the helm of the Indian Golf Union, securing a second term as president in unopposed elections held during the organization's Annual General Meeting. With elections conducted under the watchful eye of Justice (retired) Rameshwar Singh Malik, questions around legality were quickly put to rest.
A rival faction, however, spearheaded by Harish Shetty, conducted its own AGM, questioning the legitimacy of Singh's election and asserting claims to the official National Sports Federation status. This group contends that only true representation of the IGU's General Body is valid, with Justice O P Garg overseeing their election processes.
The court-sanctioned election decisions have set the stage for potential legal confrontations, as Singh and his council members prepare to implement plans for growth, including strategic partnerships and expanded venues for the Indian Open. Meanwhile, the IGU continues to face scrutiny from opposing parties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
