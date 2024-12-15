Left Menu

Wolves' Leadership Shake-Up: Gary O'Neil Ousted Amid Performance Slump

Wolves have sacked manager Gary O'Neil after a poor run left them in the relegation zone. With just nine points and a league-worst 40 goals conceded, the decision follows four straight defeats. Former Bournemouth boss O'Neil is the third Premier League manager sacked this season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-12-2024 18:43 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 18:43 IST
Wolves' Leadership Shake-Up: Gary O'Neil Ousted Amid Performance Slump
Gary O'Neil

Wolverhampton Wanderers have parted ways with manager Gary O'Neil following a troubling winless streak that saw the club sinking deeper into the relegation zone. The Premier League team sits 19th with only nine points, burdened by a league-high 40 goals conceded.

The decision comes in the wake of a 2-1 defeat to Ipswich Town, marking the Wolves' fourth consecutive league loss. Off-field frictions, such as the removal of captaincy from Mario Lemina, intensified the pressure on O'Neil's management.

Despite earlier victories against Southampton and Fulham, recent performance setbacks led to the coach's dismissal, with club chairman Jeff Shi expressing gratitude for O'Neil's efforts. O'Neil's tenure ends as Wolves prepare to face strong competitors like Leicester City, Manchester United, and Tottenham Hotspur this month.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

 Global
2
High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

 Global
3
Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

 United States
4
Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024