Wolves' Leadership Shake-Up: Gary O'Neil Ousted Amid Performance Slump

Wolverhampton Wanderers have parted ways with manager Gary O'Neil following a troubling winless streak that saw the club sinking deeper into the relegation zone. The Premier League team sits 19th with only nine points, burdened by a league-high 40 goals conceded.

The decision comes in the wake of a 2-1 defeat to Ipswich Town, marking the Wolves' fourth consecutive league loss. Off-field frictions, such as the removal of captaincy from Mario Lemina, intensified the pressure on O'Neil's management.

Despite earlier victories against Southampton and Fulham, recent performance setbacks led to the coach's dismissal, with club chairman Jeff Shi expressing gratitude for O'Neil's efforts. O'Neil's tenure ends as Wolves prepare to face strong competitors like Leicester City, Manchester United, and Tottenham Hotspur this month.

(With inputs from agencies.)