Simran Shaikh: The Costliest Player in WPL Mini-Auction 2025

Mumbai cricketer Simran Shaikh crowned the costliest player at the 2025 WPL mini-auction after the Gujarat Giants acquired her for Rs 1.90 crore. Despite competitive bidding, several prominent players remained unsold, while the event marked significant investments in emerging talents like G Kamalini and established players like Deandra Dottin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-12-2024 20:10 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 20:10 IST
Simran Shaikh

In a major turn of events at the 2025 Women's Premier League mini-auction, Mumbai's Simran Shaikh emerged as the most expensive player, being snapped up by Gujarat Giants for an impressive Rs 1.90 crore. This auction witnessed fierce bidding, with several notable players commanding significant sums despite some veterans remaining unsold.

The auction was held to finalize team rosters from a pool of 120 players, with a total of 19 slots sought to be filled. West Indies' Deandra Dottin, who fetched Rs 1.70 crore, and emerging star G Kamalini, were among the top earners alongside other promising talents.

Despite failing to acquire a medical certificate last season, Dottin was a sought-after player, drawing keen interest from teams. Meanwhile, Gujarat Giants coach Michael Klinger expressed excitement at securing both Simran and Dottin, citing their high strike rates and potential to foster a winning team dynamic.

