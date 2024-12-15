India's Junior Champions: Stellar Saves and Rewarded Victories

Hockey India has announced monetary rewards for the women's junior team following their victorious outing at the Junior Asia Cup, marking a significant achievement for Indian hockey.

The team secured a gripping 3-2 victory over China in a penalty shootout, thanks to the decisive performance by goalkeeper Nidhi, who made three critical saves.

This victory not only highlights the growing potential of the Indian women's hockey scene but also prompts Hockey India to commend the team's effort, offering Rs 2 lakh to each player and Rs 1 lakh to each support staff member as a token of appreciation.

