India's Junior Champions: Stellar Saves and Rewarded Victories

Hockey India rewards each player with Rs 2 lakh and support staff with Rs 1 lakh following the women's team's triumph in the Junior Asia Cup. Goalkeeper Nidhi's crucial saves helped defeat China 3-2 in a penalty shootout, securing their second consecutive win in a tense finale.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muscat | Updated: 15-12-2024 23:45 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 23:45 IST
Hockey India has announced monetary rewards for the women's junior team following their victorious outing at the Junior Asia Cup, marking a significant achievement for Indian hockey.

The team secured a gripping 3-2 victory over China in a penalty shootout, thanks to the decisive performance by goalkeeper Nidhi, who made three critical saves.

This victory not only highlights the growing potential of the Indian women's hockey scene but also prompts Hockey India to commend the team's effort, offering Rs 2 lakh to each player and Rs 1 lakh to each support staff member as a token of appreciation.

