Rain Delays Crucial Test Match in Hamilton

The third day of the third test match between New Zealand and England in Hamilton faced a delay due to rain. New Zealand, leading by 340 runs, resumed their innings at 136 for three with Kane Williamson and Rachin Ravindra at the crease. England had already secured the series.

