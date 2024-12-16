Rain Delays Crucial Test Match in Hamilton

The third day of the third test match between New Zealand and England at Hamilton's Seddon Park was disrupted by rain, causing a significant delay.

New Zealand, in a commanding position, resumed their second innings with a score of 136 for three, boasting an overall lead of 340 runs. Key players Kane Williamson, unbeaten on 50, and Rachin Ravindra, on two not out, were at the crease.

Despite the adverse weather conditions, England had already cemented their victory in the series with decisive wins in previous tests held in Christchurch and Wellington.

