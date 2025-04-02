Kane Williamson Applauds Punjab Kings' Balanced Squad and Leadership

Former New Zealand cricket captain Kane Williamson has heaped praise on the Punjab Kings, attributing their early success in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season to a well-balanced squad and effective leadership. Williamson, speaking on Jio Hotstar, noted the synergy within the team and the strategic brilliance of captain Shreyas Iyer.

Williamson remarked on the 'real buzz' surrounding the team, drawing attention to their cohesive playing style and the balance of their squad. He emphasized Iyer's unfazed demeanor and focused gameplay, which has been crucial in leading the team confidently. 'At the moment, they are possibly the team to watch out for,' Williamson observed, citing Iyer's influence.

In their latest performance, Punjab Kings secured an emphatic eight-wicket victory against Lucknow Super Giants, propelled by Prabhsimran Singh's and Shreyas Iyer's impactful innings. This victory has elevated them to the second position in the IPL standings, showcasing their tactical depth and player adaptability.

