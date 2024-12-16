Dramatic Bundesliga Goals Shake Up League Standings

Jacob Bruun Larsen stunned his former club Borussia Dortmund by scoring a late equalizer for Hoffenheim, earning a 1-1 draw in the Bundesliga. Dortmund, which had gone ahead through Gio Reyna, was left to rue its defensive lapse in stoppage time.

Reyna's goal, his first of the season, seemed set to guarantee Dortmund its seventh league win, until Bruun Larsen, a former Dortmund player, capitalized on a defensive slip to score from Haris Tabakovic's cross. Despite his crucial goal, Larsen refrained from celebrating against his former team.

The result impacted league standings as Dortmund fell to eighth. In other matches, Stuttgart moved up to sixth following a 3-1 victory over Heidenheim, while Leipzig secured a 2-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt. These results mark pivotal shifts in Bundesliga rankings.

