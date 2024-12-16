Mumbai Indians Bolster Squad: Nita Ambani's Vision for WPL 2025

Nita Ambani, the dynamic owner of Mumbai Indians, expressed her delight with the squad assembled for the Women's Premier League 2025 season, underscoring her commitment to backing young talent. The mini-auction held on Sunday proved fruitful as Mumbai Indians, the inaugural WPL champions, added four strategic players to complete their 18-member team.

Among the additions are South African all-rounder Nadine de Klerk, Madhya Pradesh all-rounder Sanskriti Gupta, Rajasthan pacer Akshita Maheshwari, and the highly anticipated 16-year-old, G Kamalini. Kamalini, a promising cricketer from Tamil Nadu, recently made her mark by debuting for India U19. Her signing, auctioned for Rs 1.6 crore, is a testament to Mumbai Indians' keen scouting eye.

Ambani praised the new signings in a video statement, expressing pride in the talent joining the Mumbai Indians family. Welcoming the players, she reiterated the franchise's enduring mission to develop and nurture emerging talent, drawing parallels with their successful strategy in the men's league, which has seen stars like Bumrah and Hardik rise to the international stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)