Left Menu

Mumbai Indians Bolster Squad: Nita Ambani's Vision for WPL 2025

Nita Ambani, owner of Mumbai Indians, expressed satisfaction with the team's lineup for WPL 2025, focusing on nurturing young talent. The mini-auction saw the addition of four players, including promising 16-year-old G Kamalini. Ambani emphasized the team's commitment to developing young athletes, paralleling the men's team's success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 11:40 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 11:40 IST
Mumbai Indians Bolster Squad: Nita Ambani's Vision for WPL 2025
Nita Ambani (Image source/ Reliance Foundation). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nita Ambani, the dynamic owner of Mumbai Indians, expressed her delight with the squad assembled for the Women's Premier League 2025 season, underscoring her commitment to backing young talent. The mini-auction held on Sunday proved fruitful as Mumbai Indians, the inaugural WPL champions, added four strategic players to complete their 18-member team.

Among the additions are South African all-rounder Nadine de Klerk, Madhya Pradesh all-rounder Sanskriti Gupta, Rajasthan pacer Akshita Maheshwari, and the highly anticipated 16-year-old, G Kamalini. Kamalini, a promising cricketer from Tamil Nadu, recently made her mark by debuting for India U19. Her signing, auctioned for Rs 1.6 crore, is a testament to Mumbai Indians' keen scouting eye.

Ambani praised the new signings in a video statement, expressing pride in the talent joining the Mumbai Indians family. Welcoming the players, she reiterated the franchise's enduring mission to develop and nurture emerging talent, drawing parallels with their successful strategy in the men's league, which has seen stars like Bumrah and Hardik rise to the international stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024