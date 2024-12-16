Left Menu

Manika Batra Shines in Inaugural Waldner Cup Clash

Indian table tennis sensation Manika Batra was part of Team Asia that triumphed over Team World in the first-ever Waldner Cup match. Despite a personal loss to Adriana Diaz, the team, featuring key players like Ma Long and Chen Meng, secured a decisive 14-0 victory.

Manika Batra
  • Country:
  • Norway

India's acclaimed table tennis player, Manika Batra, joined forces with Team Asia to dominate Team World in the debut Waldner Cup competition, hosted by the Norwegian Table Tennis Association.

The victorious Team Asia included table tennis luminaries such as Ma Long from China, Olympic champion Chen Meng, South Korea's Shin Yubin, and Kazakhstan's Kirill Gerassimenko. They swept the competition with a perfect 14-0 score.

The event, spearheaded by Swedish legend Jan-Ove Waldner, sought to elevate table tennis as a leading global sport. Despite Manika losing to Adriana Diaz, her team's victory was a resounding success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

