Manika Batra Shines in Inaugural Waldner Cup Clash

India's acclaimed table tennis player, Manika Batra, joined forces with Team Asia to dominate Team World in the debut Waldner Cup competition, hosted by the Norwegian Table Tennis Association.

The victorious Team Asia included table tennis luminaries such as Ma Long from China, Olympic champion Chen Meng, South Korea's Shin Yubin, and Kazakhstan's Kirill Gerassimenko. They swept the competition with a perfect 14-0 score.

The event, spearheaded by Swedish legend Jan-Ove Waldner, sought to elevate table tennis as a leading global sport. Despite Manika losing to Adriana Diaz, her team's victory was a resounding success.

(With inputs from agencies.)