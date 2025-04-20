Saudi Arabia Gears Up for Potential 64-Team World Cup Hosting

Saudi Arabia has declared its readiness to host a 64-team World Cup in 2034, contingent on FIFA's potential decision to expand the tournament from 48 teams. Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, the kingdom's sports minister, confirmed the commitment during a gathering at the Saudi Arabian Formula One Grand Prix.

While South America's CONMEBOL has proposed the centenary 2030 World Cup in Spain, Portugal, and Morocco with 64 teams, the notion has faced opposition from other continental confederations. The upcoming World Cup, hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, already features an increase to 48 teams from 32 in 2022.

Critics have raised concerns about human rights issues and accused Saudi Arabia of 'sportswashing,' while the kingdom emphasizes worker safety and notes participation in global labor initiatives. Alcohol will remain banned during the event, consistent with current laws in Saudi Arabia, according to Al-Faisal.

(With inputs from agencies.)