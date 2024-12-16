Left Menu

Shreyas Iyer Urges Shaw to Improve Work Ethic Amidst Mumbai's SMAT Triumph

Amidst Mumbai's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy victory, captain Shreyas Iyer highlighted teammate Prithvi Shaw's need to enhance his work ethic due to inconsistent performance and fitness issues. Despite Shaw's explosive starts, he couldn't convert them into significant innings, emphasizing the need for self-responsibility and discipline.

16-12-2024
In the aftermath of Mumbai's victorious campaign in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), captain Shreyas Iyer called for Prithvi Shaw to take responsibility and improve his work ethic. Shaw has faced persistent scrutiny due to fitness issues and inconsistent form.

Shreyas Iyer remarked on Sunday, "He needs to get his work ethic right, and if he does that, the sky is the limit for him." Shaw's lackluster performance in the SMAT, where he averaged 21.88, reinforces Iyer's comments on the need for a mindset shift. Shaw's recent IPL snub adds further urgency to this change.

Despite Mumbai's triumphant SMAT journey, their bowling attack, led by Shardul Thakur, showcased grit amid challenges. The team successfully chased Madhya Pradesh's 174-run total to clinch the title, with key performances from Suryakumar Yadav, Ajinkya Rahane, and Player of the Match Suryansh Shedge.

