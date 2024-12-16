Allan Border Hails 'Remarkable' Jasprit Bumrah

In an accolade from Australian cricket icon Allan Border, Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been praised as 'remarkable' and comparable to the West Indies legend Malcolm Marshall. Border's admiration for Bumrah stems from his unique bowling style and his ability to consistently claim wickets.

Bumrah's recent performance in the ongoing series against Australia has been stellar. He took six wickets for 76 runs in the first innings of the third Test, making him the most consistent bowler in the series with a total of 18 wickets so far.

The 31-year-old has achieved significant milestones, becoming the second Indian after Kapil Dev to take 50 Test wickets in Australia and surpassing Kapil Dev's record with 10 five-wicket hauls outside Asia. His bowling averages in Australia are unmatched by any visiting bowler in over a century.

(With inputs from agencies.)