Left Menu

Allan Border Hails 'Remarkable' Jasprit Bumrah

Allan Border praises Indian bowler Jasprit Bumrah, likening him to legendary Malcolm Marshall. Bumrah's superb performance against Australia in the third Test has solidified his reputation, claiming 18 wickets and achieving exceptional bowling averages. He's being hailed as one of the best visiting bowlers in over a century.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brisbane | Updated: 16-12-2024 20:13 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 20:13 IST
Allan Border Hails 'Remarkable' Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah
  • Country:
  • Australia

In an accolade from Australian cricket icon Allan Border, Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been praised as 'remarkable' and comparable to the West Indies legend Malcolm Marshall. Border's admiration for Bumrah stems from his unique bowling style and his ability to consistently claim wickets.

Bumrah's recent performance in the ongoing series against Australia has been stellar. He took six wickets for 76 runs in the first innings of the third Test, making him the most consistent bowler in the series with a total of 18 wickets so far.

The 31-year-old has achieved significant milestones, becoming the second Indian after Kapil Dev to take 50 Test wickets in Australia and surpassing Kapil Dev's record with 10 five-wicket hauls outside Asia. His bowling averages in Australia are unmatched by any visiting bowler in over a century.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024