CAS Upholds IOC's Decision, Randhir Singh Stays OCA Chief

The Court of Arbitration for Sports rejected Sheikh Talal Fahad Al-Sabah's appeal against the IOC's decision not to recognize his election as OCA president. This ruling allows India's Randhir Singh to continue as OCA president, a role he was elected to in September 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2024 20:31 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 20:31 IST
The Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) on Monday dismissed an appeal by Kuwaiti Sheikh Talal Fahad Al-Sabah regarding the IOC's decision to disregard his election as Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) president.

This decision removes any hindrance for India's veteran Randhir Singh, solidifying his position as OCA chief following his election to the role in September 2023. The Geneva-based CAS, considered the top authority in sports-related disputes, stood by the IOC's decision, ensuring Singh retains his leadership title.

Singh's role as OCA chief marks the first time an Indian holds this prominent position, with his extensive background including a five-time Olympic shooting representation and prior tenure within the OCA administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

