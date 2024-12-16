Barcelona's Rising Star Yamal Faces Injury Setback
Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal is out for three to four weeks due to a grade-one right ankle injury. He sustained the injury during a match against Leganes and will miss upcoming games, including those in the Spanish league, Copa del Rey, and Spanish Super Cup.
Lamine Yamal, a forward for Barcelona, will be off the field for three to four weeks following an ankle injury, the club confirmed on Monday.
The 17-year-old injured his right ankle during a 1-0 Spanish league defeat to Leganes and had to be substituted in the 75th minute.
Yamal will miss Saturday's match against Atletico Madrid, a Copa del Rey game in January, and potentially the Spanish Super Cup earlier the same month, having previously missed games for the same issue.
