Barcelona's Rising Star Yamal Faces Injury Setback

Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal is out for three to four weeks due to a grade-one right ankle injury. He sustained the injury during a match against Leganes and will miss upcoming games, including those in the Spanish league, Copa del Rey, and Spanish Super Cup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barcelona | Updated: 16-12-2024 20:51 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 20:51 IST
Lamine Yamal, a forward for Barcelona, will be off the field for three to four weeks following an ankle injury, the club confirmed on Monday.

The 17-year-old injured his right ankle during a 1-0 Spanish league defeat to Leganes and had to be substituted in the 75th minute.

Yamal will miss Saturday's match against Atletico Madrid, a Copa del Rey game in January, and potentially the Spanish Super Cup earlier the same month, having previously missed games for the same issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

