Barcelona's Rising Star Yamal Faces Injury Setback

Lamine Yamal, a forward for Barcelona, will be off the field for three to four weeks following an ankle injury, the club confirmed on Monday.

The 17-year-old injured his right ankle during a 1-0 Spanish league defeat to Leganes and had to be substituted in the 75th minute.

Yamal will miss Saturday's match against Atletico Madrid, a Copa del Rey game in January, and potentially the Spanish Super Cup earlier the same month, having previously missed games for the same issue.

