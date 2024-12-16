India's Winter Sports Revolution: A Potential for Olympic Glory

Shiva Keshavan, India's esteemed six-time Winter Olympian, envisions a bright future for the country's winter sports. With innovative approaches and suitable infrastructure, India could excel globally, he emphasizes.

Drawing from his own illustrious career, Keshavan proposes that athletes transitioning from summer to winter sports could boost India's performance. He particularly cites the potential for field hockey players to adapt to ice hockey and roller skaters to ice skating.

Speaking at a recent event, Keshavan highlighted the progress of winter sports in India, driven by initiatives like the Khelo India Winter Games. He noted that the government plans to send a 100-member team to the upcoming Asian Winter Games, marking a significant commitment to nurturing talent in this arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)