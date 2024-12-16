Left Menu

India's Winter Sports Revolution: A Potential for Olympic Glory

India's six-time Winter Olympian Shiva Keshavan sees potential for the nation to excel in winter sports through innovative strategies and infrastructure. He advocates for cross-discipline transitions, such as field hockey to ice hockey. With initiatives like the Khelo India Winter Games, winter sports are gaining momentum.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2024 21:05 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 21:05 IST
India's Winter Sports Revolution: A Potential for Olympic Glory
  • Country:
  • India

Shiva Keshavan, India's esteemed six-time Winter Olympian, envisions a bright future for the country's winter sports. With innovative approaches and suitable infrastructure, India could excel globally, he emphasizes.

Drawing from his own illustrious career, Keshavan proposes that athletes transitioning from summer to winter sports could boost India's performance. He particularly cites the potential for field hockey players to adapt to ice hockey and roller skaters to ice skating.

Speaking at a recent event, Keshavan highlighted the progress of winter sports in India, driven by initiatives like the Khelo India Winter Games. He noted that the government plans to send a 100-member team to the upcoming Asian Winter Games, marking a significant commitment to nurturing talent in this arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024