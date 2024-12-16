Left Menu

Daren Sammy Takes Helm of West Indies Cricket Across All Formats

Daren Sammy, former captain of the West Indies cricket team, has been named the head coach for all formats of the regional men's cricket team. The announcement was made by Cricket West Indies director of cricket Miles Bascombe. Sammy is set to officially take charge of the Test side from April 2025.

Daren Sammy, the former West Indies captain, has been appointed as the head coach of the regional men's cricket team across all formats, according to an announcement made by Cricket West Indies director of cricket, Miles Bascombe. This news was delivered at the board's quarterly press conference in St. Vincent.

Sammy, who already leads the West Indies white-ball teams as head coach from 2023, is scheduled to officially assume his role with the Test side starting April 1, 2025. This move comes as he succeeds Andre Coley, the current coach of the red-ball team.

In a statement on Windies Cricket's social media platform, X, Sammy expressed his honor at representing West Indies in any capacity, emphasizing his readiness to take on the challenges ahead to uplift the Test team.

