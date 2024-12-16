Dabang Delhi KC Charges into PKL Season 11 Playoffs with Unbeaten Record

Dabang Delhi KC has emphatically punched their ticket to the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 11 playoffs with an authoritative 47-25 win over Bengal Warriorz at Balewadi Sports Complex on Monday. Star raider Ashu Malik led the assault with 17 points, propelling Joginder Narwal's team to a crucial win. They are now the second team to make the top six.

This victory marks a remarkable run for Dabang Delhi KC as they become the first team to reach the playoffs for six consecutive seasons. Furthermore, they matched the record for the longest unbeaten streak in a single PKL season, remaining undefeated in their last 13 matches. Despite commendable defensive efforts by Bengal Warriorz, led by Sultan Fazel Atrachali, Malik was unstoppable, converting errors to points and pushing his team ahead early.

Even as Siddhesh Tatkare and Naveen Kumar contributed with key raids, it was the 'Do-Or-Die' raid from Malik, claiming a sensational Super Raid, that highlighted the match. With key players like Mayur Kadam and Pranay Rane sidelined, Delhi capitalized further. Yogesh sealed the deal with a standout defensive performance, completing his High 5. The first half closed at 26-9, and Delhi kept their foot on the pedal post-break, delivering another all-out on their opponents to secure a dominant win by a 22-point margin, which crushed Bengal Warriorz's playoff dreams.

(With inputs from agencies.)