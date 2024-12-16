Tragedy Strikes at Manchester Derby

A tragic incident unfolded at the Manchester derby where a fan of Manchester City lost their life. This unfortunate event occurred during the Premier League match against Manchester United.

The fan suffered a medical emergency shortly before the game, near one of the entrances at Etihad Stadium, as reported on Monday. The club has refrained from releasing further details.

Expressing solidarity, Manchester City conveyed their sympathies, stating, "The thoughts of everyone at the club are with their family and friends at this incredibly difficult time." Despite the somber event, Manchester United emerged victorious, winning 2-1.

(With inputs from agencies.)