Manchester United: A Crisis-Hit Campaign Nears Record Lows

Manchester United faces mounting pressure as it teeters on the edge of its worst-ever Premier League season, requiring seven wins from the remaining eight matches to avoid hitting a new low.

Under head coach Ruben Amorim, United has struggled, capturing only 10 victories and suffering 13 defeats, markedly worse compared to previous campaigns.

The storied club's recent 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest underscores its struggle, as it sits 13th in the standings, sparking concerns about the ever-declining performance since Sir Alex Ferguson's last title run in 2013. United's current goal drought and attacking inefficiencies remain glaring issues despite optimistic affirmations from Amorim.

(With inputs from agencies.)