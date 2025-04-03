Manchester United: A Crisis-Hit Campaign Nears Record Lows
Manchester United is experiencing one of its worst seasons in the Premier League, needing to win seven out of eight games to match its lowest-ever points total. Under head coach Ruben Amorim, the team has struggled with a declining league position and a lack of goals, sparking fears of a new low for the club.
Manchester United faces mounting pressure as it teeters on the edge of its worst-ever Premier League season, requiring seven wins from the remaining eight matches to avoid hitting a new low.
Under head coach Ruben Amorim, United has struggled, capturing only 10 victories and suffering 13 defeats, markedly worse compared to previous campaigns.
The storied club's recent 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest underscores its struggle, as it sits 13th in the standings, sparking concerns about the ever-declining performance since Sir Alex Ferguson's last title run in 2013. United's current goal drought and attacking inefficiencies remain glaring issues despite optimistic affirmations from Amorim.
