New Zealand Seize Control: England Suffering Setbacks Amidst Hamstring Concerns

New Zealand tightened their hold on the third Test match against England by claiming three wickets, reducing England to 193 for five by lunch on the fourth day in Hamilton. The home side remains in a dominant position with England trailing by 465 runs.

England, having already secured the series by winning the initial two Tests, resumed their pursuit of a 658-run target under sunny skies at Seddon Park. Jacob Bethell shone with a third half-century of the series but was dismissed for 76, as Tim Southee secured his second wicket. This match marks Southee's last in Test cricket before his retirement.

Joe Root's 101st Test half-century ended at 54 runs due to Mitchell Santner's successful lbw appeal, while Brook struggled at the crease. The England camp indicated that captain Ben Stokes may bat in the second innings, despite a left hamstring injury.

(With inputs from agencies.)