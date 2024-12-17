Left Menu

New Zealand Seize Control: England Suffering Setbacks Amidst Hamstring Concerns

New Zealand tightened their grip in the third Test against England, who were 193 for five at lunch. Despite already winning the series, England faces challenges in this match. Joe Root hit a half-century, while Ben Stokes is nursing a hamstring injury but may bat if needed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 05:47 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 05:47 IST
New Zealand Seize Control: England Suffering Setbacks Amidst Hamstring Concerns

New Zealand tightened their hold on the third Test match against England by claiming three wickets, reducing England to 193 for five by lunch on the fourth day in Hamilton. The home side remains in a dominant position with England trailing by 465 runs.

England, having already secured the series by winning the initial two Tests, resumed their pursuit of a 658-run target under sunny skies at Seddon Park. Jacob Bethell shone with a third half-century of the series but was dismissed for 76, as Tim Southee secured his second wicket. This match marks Southee's last in Test cricket before his retirement.

Joe Root's 101st Test half-century ended at 54 runs due to Mitchell Santner's successful lbw appeal, while Brook struggled at the crease. The England camp indicated that captain Ben Stokes may bat in the second innings, despite a left hamstring injury.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024