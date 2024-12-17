Left Menu

Australia Faces Setback: Josh Hazlewood Exits Gabba Test with Injury

Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood exits the third Test against India at the Gabba due to a 'calf awareness' setback, leaving Australia a bowler short. Concerns rise as Hazlewood, having just returned from a side strain, struggles with his form and fitness, impacting the team's bowling strategy.

In a significant blow to Australia's campaign at the Gabba, fast bowler Josh Hazlewood was sidelined with a 'calf awareness' issue during the pivotal fourth day of the third Test against India. The incident has left Australian captain Pat Cummins managing a bowler short amidst rising concerns over Hazlewood's fitness.

Hazlewood, who had been called back into the lineup after being sidelined due to a side strain, looked unsettled and struggled with his rhythm before leaving the field. The decision to reintegrate him appeared ill-timed as Hazlewood's performance languished, sparking discussions with team officials during a drinks break.

Despite initial success, including the crucial wicket of Indian skipper Virat Kohli, Hazlewood's inability to continue has forced Cummins to rethink his bowling tactics as the wounded Indian team seeks to capitalize on Australia's setback in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series.

