New Zealand's Epic Triumph: Stunning 423-Run Win Over England

In an impressive display, New Zealand secured a commanding 423-run win against England in the third Test, denying the English team a series whitewash. England's Ben Stokes was unable to bat due to a hamstring injury, intensifying the challenge of chasing New Zealand's massive target of 658.

New Zealand's winning margin, matching their largest Test victory by runs, came with standout innings from players like Mitchell Santner and captain Tom Latham. Kane Williamson anchored the second innings with a masterful 156, amidst notable contributions from Will Young and Daryl Mitchell.

England's hopes flickered with Root and Bethell's partnership but were quashed by New Zealand's relentless attack, including Santner's crucial wickets. This decisive victory showcases New Zealand's adaptability and strength as they prevented a series sweep, despite earlier losses to England.

