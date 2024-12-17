Left Menu

New Zealand's Epic Triumph: Stunning 423-Run Win Over England

New Zealand clinched a memorable 423-run victory against England, thwarting their series whitewash hopes. Despite Ben Stokes' absence due to injury, England struggled to chase a mammoth target of 658. The win echoes New Zealand's largest Test win by runs and highlights standout performances by Santner, Latham, and Williamson.

Updated: 17-12-2024 07:59 IST
In an impressive display, New Zealand secured a commanding 423-run win against England in the third Test, denying the English team a series whitewash. England's Ben Stokes was unable to bat due to a hamstring injury, intensifying the challenge of chasing New Zealand's massive target of 658.

New Zealand's winning margin, matching their largest Test victory by runs, came with standout innings from players like Mitchell Santner and captain Tom Latham. Kane Williamson anchored the second innings with a masterful 156, amidst notable contributions from Will Young and Daryl Mitchell.

England's hopes flickered with Root and Bethell's partnership but were quashed by New Zealand's relentless attack, including Santner's crucial wickets. This decisive victory showcases New Zealand's adaptability and strength as they prevented a series sweep, despite earlier losses to England.

