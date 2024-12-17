Sports Surprises: Chiefs Release Edwards-Helaire & WNBA Expands Internationally
Recent sports highlights include the release of Clyde Edwards-Helaire by Kansas City Chiefs, Penn State preparing for playoffs despite roster changes, Lions' David Montgomery undergoing surgery, and WNBA announcing its first regular-season game outside the U.S. Additionally, former quarterback Michael Vick is in talks for a coaching role.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 10:32 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 10:32 IST
In a surprising move, the Kansas City Chiefs released Clyde Edwards-Helaire, a onetime first-round draft pick, disrupting the team's dynamics.
Meanwhile, the WNBA announced its groundbreaking international expansion with a scheduled game in Vancouver, as excitement builds for the league's new milestone.
Elsewhere, notable shifts occur across sports: Penn State faces roster changes ahead of playoffs, David Montgomery ends his season with surgery, and Michael Vick explores a future in coaching.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- sports
- Chiefs
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire
- WNBA
- playoffs
- Michael Vick
- Penn State
- Lions
- injuries
- expansion
Advertisement