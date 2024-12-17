Sports Surprises: Chiefs Release Edwards-Helaire & WNBA Expands Internationally

In a surprising move, the Kansas City Chiefs released Clyde Edwards-Helaire, a onetime first-round draft pick, disrupting the team's dynamics.

Meanwhile, the WNBA announced its groundbreaking international expansion with a scheduled game in Vancouver, as excitement builds for the league's new milestone.

Elsewhere, notable shifts occur across sports: Penn State faces roster changes ahead of playoffs, David Montgomery ends his season with surgery, and Michael Vick explores a future in coaching.

(With inputs from agencies.)