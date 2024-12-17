UK Sport Redirects Olympic Funding for 2028

UK Sport has unveiled an investment plan totaling 330 million pounds ($418 million) for Olympic and Paralympic disciplines leading to the 2028 Los Angeles Games, though sports like athletics and canoeing will experience funding reductions.

The budget for the athletics category has been scaled down to 20.5 million pounds for Los Angeles, from 22.2 million pounds allocated previously. The investment in canoeing faces a similar fate, reduced by more than 500,000 pounds compared to the Paris Games, now set at 12.5 million pounds for 2028.

Sally Munday, UK Sport's chief executive, told the BBC, "The decision we've made across all sports is based on evaluating their potential." She added, "UK Athletics is earmarked to receive over 30 million pounds for its Olympic and Paralympic initiatives, positioning them well to support athletes toward LA."

(With inputs from agencies.)