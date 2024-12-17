Jadeja Defends Against Aussies: A Resilient Stand

Ravindra Jadeja's steadfast innings proved critical for India against Australia's bowling lineup on the rain-affected fourth day of the third Test match, as India reached 201 for seven at tea.

Jadeja's unbeaten 65, including strategic partnerships, pushed India towards a drawn match, narrowing the gap to 244 runs trailing the hosts. His calculated shots ensured runs while minimizing risks, leveraging his strong performance history in Australia.

KL Rahul's earlier 84 runs set the stage for Jadeja's efforts, but weather disruptions and Australia's tactical fielding added pressure. Despite setbacks, Jadeja and Nitish Kumar Reddy's collaboration underscored a battling spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)