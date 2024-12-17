Left Menu

Jadeja Defends Against Aussies: A Resilient Stand

Ravindra Jadeja's unbeaten 65 and support from Nitish Kumar Reddy helped India reach 201 for seven, trailing Australia by 244 runs. Despite KL Rahul's earlier efforts, Jadeja's strategic play, involving sweep shots and careful driving, brought India closer to avoiding a follow-on, amidst rain interruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brisbane | Updated: 17-12-2024 12:09 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 12:09 IST
Jadeja Defends Against Aussies: A Resilient Stand
Ravindra Jadeja
  • Country:
  • Australia

Ravindra Jadeja's steadfast innings proved critical for India against Australia's bowling lineup on the rain-affected fourth day of the third Test match, as India reached 201 for seven at tea.

Jadeja's unbeaten 65, including strategic partnerships, pushed India towards a drawn match, narrowing the gap to 244 runs trailing the hosts. His calculated shots ensured runs while minimizing risks, leveraging his strong performance history in Australia.

KL Rahul's earlier 84 runs set the stage for Jadeja's efforts, but weather disruptions and Australia's tactical fielding added pressure. Despite setbacks, Jadeja and Nitish Kumar Reddy's collaboration underscored a battling spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024