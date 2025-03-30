Pat Cummins Leads Sunrisers Against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025
Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins chooses to bat first against Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2025. Delhi comes off a thrilling win over Lucknow, while Sunrisers seek recovery after a home defeat. Changes in team line-ups as both teams aim for victory under the scorching afternoon sun.
In an intense clash of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins opted to bat after winning the toss against Delhi Capitals on Sunday. Delhi's thrilling opener against Lucknow Super Giants was marked by Ashutosh Sharma's last-over heroics, securing a narrow win by one wicket.
Sunrisers Hyderabad, known for their aggressive batting, began their campaign with a commanding victory over Rajasthan Royals. However, a setback followed with a defeat on their home turf against Lucknow. Captain Cummins showed confidence, remarking, "We'll have a bat. The afternoon game tends to be hot. We put on some big scores last season." He also indicated team changes with Zeeshan Ansari stepping in.
Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals' captain Axar Patel expressed a preference to bat as well, aiming to restrict Sunrisers to a low score. With strategic tweaks, including KL Rahul replacing Sameer Rizvi, Patel stated the need to be a brave bowling unit. As the match heated up, both teams eyed victory with carefully selected line-ups.
