Left Menu

India Fights Back but Trails in Tight Test Battle Against Australia

In the third Test, India avoided a follow-on with a score of 252 for nine against Australia. KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja led the effort, but they still trail by 193 runs. Australian bowler Pat Cummins took four wickets, while Josh Hazlewood was injured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brisbane | Updated: 17-12-2024 13:40 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 13:40 IST
India Fights Back but Trails in Tight Test Battle Against Australia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a gripping encounter on Tuesday, India managed to avoid a follow-on by posting 252 for nine against Australia on the fourth day of the third Test, cut short by bad light.

Ravindra Jadeja's 77 and KL Rahul's vital 84 were central to India's resistance, with contributions from Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep pushing the total forward in a last-wicket stand. India, however, still trails Australia by 193 runs.

For Australia, Pat Cummins led with four wickets for 80 runs, while Mitchell Starc took three wickets. The match saw Josh Hazlewood ruled out due to injury, with Nathan Lyon also picking up a wicket.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024