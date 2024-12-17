India Fights Back but Trails in Tight Test Battle Against Australia
In the third Test, India avoided a follow-on with a score of 252 for nine against Australia. KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja led the effort, but they still trail by 193 runs. Australian bowler Pat Cummins took four wickets, while Josh Hazlewood was injured.
In a gripping encounter on Tuesday, India managed to avoid a follow-on by posting 252 for nine against Australia on the fourth day of the third Test, cut short by bad light.
Ravindra Jadeja's 77 and KL Rahul's vital 84 were central to India's resistance, with contributions from Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep pushing the total forward in a last-wicket stand. India, however, still trails Australia by 193 runs.
For Australia, Pat Cummins led with four wickets for 80 runs, while Mitchell Starc took three wickets. The match saw Josh Hazlewood ruled out due to injury, with Nathan Lyon also picking up a wicket.
