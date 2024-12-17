Left Menu

England Triumphs in New Zealand Despite Final Test Disappointment

England secured a series win against New Zealand for the first time since 2008, thanks to consistent strategic play reminiscent of the 'Bazball' approach. Despite their success, the team faced a tough defeat in the final Test, highlighting areas for improvement going forward.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 13:54 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 13:54 IST
Ben Stokes (Photo: @EnglandCricket/X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • New Zealand

England Test captain Ben Stokes has expressed satisfaction with his team's series victory over New Zealand, despite a disappointing performance in the final Test, according to ESPNcricinfo. England embraced their 'Bazball' strategy to achieve their first series win in New Zealand since 2008, showcasing their potential for success.

Stokes acknowledged New Zealand's strength, describing them as a competitive force globally. He praised his team's commendable approach in the first two Tests but admitted that they fell short of their usual standards in the concluding match. The hosts' impressive bowling led to England being bowled out for 143 in the first innings, setting the stage for a resounding 423-run defeat.

Although disappointed by the final loss, Stokes affirmed England's achievement of beating a formidable New Zealand side on their home turf. Both teams have completed their World Test Championship matches, finishing fourth and sixth, respectively, yet missing out on next year's WTC final.

(With inputs from agencies.)

