Dabang Delhi K.C. Charges Into Pro Kabaddi League Playoffs with Historic Feat

Dabang Delhi K.C., led by Coach Joginder Narwal, clinched a playoff spot in the Pro Kabaddi League, celebrating a 13-match unbeaten streak. They've earned a record for consistent success in six consecutive seasons. Narwal attributes their success to resilience and a focus on captivating kabaddi, aiming for the trophy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 16:07 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 16:07 IST
Team Dabang Delhi. (Picture: PKL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Dabang Delhi K.C., under the leadership of head coach Joginder Narwal, has qualified for the playoffs in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season with a commanding win over Bengal Warriors. This achievement marks their sixth consecutive playoff appearance, as they also equaled the record for the longest unbeaten run in a single PKL season, having gone 13 matches without a loss, according to a league statement.

Reflecting on the season's journey, Narwal acknowledged the challenging start but praised the team's resilience and consistent performance. 'Our mindset is strong, and our gameplay has been excellent,' Narwal said. He admitted the initial phase was tough, but the team has regained its rhythm, playing a brand of kabaddi that captivates both fans and experts.

As the team looks toward the playoffs with optimism, Coach Narwal emphasized preparation and focus. He stated, 'We will come prepared with excellent practice.' Narwal's main goal remains on playing quality kabaddi, 'I will go for the trophy,' he declared, highlighting the team's commitment to delivering skillful and passionate performances that transcend mere records and recognition. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

