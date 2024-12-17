KL Rahul's Defensive Mastery Shines Amid Struggles

KL Rahul's performance in the ongoing series against Australia has been a masterclass in defensive cricket. Emphasizing respect for bowlers and tightening defense in the first 30 overs, Rahul has emerged as India's most assured batter amidst his struggling teammates.

In the rain-affected third Test, his gritty 84 off 139 balls was a testament to his perseverance and strategic approach to play close to his body. Not initially a first-choice opener, Rahul's adaptability and success have been remarkable.

Rahul stressed on respecting the new ball and waiting for opportunities to score, a strategy paying dividends. His disciplined approach and conscious effort to leave balls on the off-stump channel have redefined his overseas playing style.

(With inputs from agencies.)