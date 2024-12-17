The Widening Gap in Women's Football: Balancing Game Load and Player Health

A recent report by global players' union FIFPRO reveals a concerning imbalance in women's football regarding the distribution of games across different regions and competitions.

While some players face an overwhelming schedule, competing in over 60 games last season, others played fewer than ten, primarily due to new or expanded tournaments in Europe and North America.

FIFPRO advocates for solutions like mandatory breaks and league expansions to protect player health and ensure more equitable participation opportunities worldwide.

