KL Rahul Hails Tail-Enders' Heroics in Crucial India-Australia Test

In a thrilling display of grit and resilience, Indian opener KL Rahul lauded the efforts of tail-enders Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep during the third Test against Australia in Brisbane. Their pivotal partnership was instrumental in avoiding a follow-on, a move that Rahul believes significantly boosted team confidence in a rain-affected match.

Rahul expressed his satisfaction with the lower-order's contributions, emphasizing their hard work on batting skills. Speaking at the post-day press conference, he stated, 'Seeing the bowlers chip in with vital runs is encouraging. It was crucial for Bumrah and Akash to hang in there and help us avert the follow-on, especially with intermittent rain hampering proceedings.'

The match, which saw India opt to field first, witnessed early breakthroughs by Indian bowlers. However, a laudable comeback by Australian batsmen placed them in a commanding position. Despite initial setbacks, India now stands at a competitive 252/9 thanks to Rahul's commanding 84, and resilient performances from Ravindra Jadeja, Bumrah, and Akash Deep. The series remains evenly poised at 1-1.

