Toyam Hawks: Powerhouse Franchise Set to Thrill in World Tennis League 2024

Toyam Sports Limited gears up for the World Tennis League 2024, featuring their team, the 'Toyam Hawks'. With top players like Aryna Sabalenka and Sumit Nagal, TSL aims for the championship title. TSL's diverse ventures in global sports, including cricket and combat sports, highlight their industry impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abudhabi | Updated: 17-12-2024 17:06 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 17:06 IST
Abu Dhabi is buzzing with excitement as the World Tennis League (WTL) prepares for a grand return. Toyam Sports Limited (TSL), a pioneering force in sports management, is entering its third season in the league with their dynamic franchise, the 'Toyam Hawks'.

TSL, listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange, has made significant contributions to the sports world, effortlessly juggling cricket, tennis, and combat sports events. Its subsidiary, Pacific Star Sports, spearheads many of these successful endeavors, underlining TSL's commitment to sports excellence.

With a robust roster featuring Aryna Sabalenka and Sumit Nagal, the 'Toyam Hawks' stand as formidable contenders in this year's tournament, which promises high-octane tennis at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. Expect not just tennis thrills but also memorable live concerts to mark this sporting festival.

(With inputs from agencies.)

