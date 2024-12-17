Australian Cricketers Soar in Latest ICC Women's Rankings

Australian cricketers have made substantial advancements in the latest ICC Women's Player Rankings, following a decisive 3-0 series victory over India at home. Annabel Sutherland, the Player of the Series, catapulted 15 spots to 29th in the ODI batters ranking, with impressive performances boosting her to 20th among bowlers and ninth for all-rounders after securing 122 runs and six wickets.

Meanwhile, teammate Ash Gardner achieved significant progress, advancing one position to 16th among batters, two to third among bowlers, and climbing two spots to second on the all-rounders list. Her series tally of seven wickets contributed to her rise. Additionally, Tahlia McGrath made headway by ascending eight places to 24th among ODI batters. Indian opener Smriti Mandhana was a standout, closing the gap to just 39 rating points from South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt in the quest for the top ODI batter spot.

In further developments, Megan Schutt from Australia narrowed her first-place deficit from England's Sophie Ecclestone in the ODI bowlers ranking. South Africa's Marizanne Kapp and Charlie Dean of England also made notable strides. The T20I rankings brought some good news for India as Jemimah Rodrigues leapt six spots to 15th among batters, aided by a half-century in Mumbai, and Deepti Sharma gained two places to near second among T20I bowlers. West Indies' players Deandra Dottin and Qiana Joseph also made remarkable gains alongside bowler Karishma Ramharack, who rose to 20th.

(With inputs from agencies.)