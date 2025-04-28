Bhopal College-Rape Scandal: Arrests, Suicide, and Ongoing Search

The Bhopal police are grappling with a disturbing college rape and blackmail scandal, as Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone-2, Sanjay Agarwal, reported on Monday that three FIRs have been filed across different police stations. Among the seven individuals accused, four have been arrested, while one has died by suicide. Authorities are actively searching for two others currently outside Madhya Pradesh.

In an interview with ANI, DCP Agarwal revealed that distinct Special Investigation Teams (SITs) have been established to look into each of the cases separately. The investigations involve unsettling accusations under the Madhya Pradesh Religious Freedom Act, with victims disclosing alarming details about the exploitation they faced due to financial vulnerabilities.

The controversy extends to a dance academy run by one of the accused, Sahil. Women connected to the academy levied accusations of molestation, prompting another FIR against him. Notably, Sahil has since been apprehended, as the authorities continue to unravel the layers of this complex case. (ANI)

