Left Menu

Pirelli's Strategic Shift: Navigating Governance and Expansion Challenges

Italy's Pirelli, influenced by the government's 'golden powers,' has announced it is no longer controlled by China's Sinochem. This move aims to facilitate Pirelli's expansion into the U.S. market, although tensions remain with Sinochem, its largest stakeholder. Pirelli's board resolution aligns with U.S. regulatory requirements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 23:06 IST
Pirelli's Strategic Shift: Navigating Governance and Expansion Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant corporate governance shift, Italy's Pirelli announced on Monday that it is no longer under the control of China's Sinochem. The decision follows Italy's 'golden powers' intervention, aimed at reducing Sinochem's influence and easing Pirelli's plans for U.S. market expansion.

Pirelli's Chinese and Italian shareholders have long been at odds, and the resolution could be a pivotal step in aligning the company's management with American regulations, especially those affecting connected vehicles. However, Sinochem, which holds a significant 37% stake in Pirelli, opposes the decision, arguing the ruling does not strip it of control.

The move comes as the U.S. tightens restrictions on Chinese technological influence in the automotive sector, with new regulations set to take effect between 2027 and 2029. Pirelli's innovative Cyber Tyres are also under scrutiny amid these regulatory challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025