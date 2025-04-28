Pirelli's Strategic Shift: Navigating Governance and Expansion Challenges

In a significant corporate governance shift, Italy's Pirelli announced on Monday that it is no longer under the control of China's Sinochem. The decision follows Italy's 'golden powers' intervention, aimed at reducing Sinochem's influence and easing Pirelli's plans for U.S. market expansion.

Pirelli's Chinese and Italian shareholders have long been at odds, and the resolution could be a pivotal step in aligning the company's management with American regulations, especially those affecting connected vehicles. However, Sinochem, which holds a significant 37% stake in Pirelli, opposes the decision, arguing the ruling does not strip it of control.

The move comes as the U.S. tightens restrictions on Chinese technological influence in the automotive sector, with new regulations set to take effect between 2027 and 2029. Pirelli's innovative Cyber Tyres are also under scrutiny amid these regulatory challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)