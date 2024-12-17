Bentancur's Seven-Match Ban: Appeal Rejected

Rodrigo Bentancur, a midfielder for Tottenham Hotspur, has had his appeal against a seven-game suspension dismissed, according to the Football Association (FA). The Uruguayan player was initially given the ban and a substantial fine for directing a racist remark at teammate Son Heung-min.

An independent regulatory commission found Bentancur guilty of the charge, resulting in the suspension and a hefty £100,000 ($126,930) fine. Tottenham appealed, contending that the penalty was disproportionately severe, but their challenge was unsuccessful.

"The appeal has been dismissed, and the Regulatory Commission has upheld the original seven-match suspension," the FA announced. Bentancur is set to miss significant matches, including the League Cup quarter-final against Manchester United and a Premier League game against Liverpool.

(With inputs from agencies.)