Driver's Grudge Ignites Fatal Hinjawadi Bus Fire: A Shocking Pre-meditated Act

In a shocking twist to the Hinjawadi bus tragedy, it has been revealed that driver Janardan Hambardikar intentionally set the vehicle on fire, leading to the deaths of four people. Authorities assert that Hambardikar harbored grievances against colleagues and dissatisfaction with his employer, which pushed him to orchestrate this fatal incident.

Senior Police Inspector Kanhaiya Thorat disclosed that Hambardikar deliberately placed inflammable chemicals under his seat, setting the stage for the deadly blaze. Investigations indicate that his salary disputes, lack of a Diwali bonus, extra work, and daily arguments with colleagues fueled his actions as an act of revenge.

The incident occurred on a company minibus belonging to Vyoma Graphics, which was transporting employees from Warje to Hinjawadi. Tragically, four employees lost their lives while six others were injured, partly due to a malfunctioning emergency exit. Following these harrowing events, Pimpri Chinchwad Police have formally charged Hambardikar, who has been taken into custody, as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)