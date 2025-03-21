UCLA Faces Lawsuit Over Violent 2024 Mob Attack on Pro-Palestinian Protesters

In a significant legal development, the University of California, Los Angeles, is being sued over a violent 2024 mob attack on pro-Palestinian protesters. The attack, involving masked assailants armed with clubs, poles, and fireworks, took place during a peak of the U.S. campus protest movement against Israel's actions in Gaza.

The unrest lasted for several hours before police intervened, eventually arresting over 200 people the following night. Despite the chaos broadcast live, none of the attackers were detained during the assault. This legal action highlights ongoing tensions and accusations surrounding Israel's military operations in Gaza.

The case underscores UCLA's central role in the broader U.S. campus protests against Israel's controversial military strategies, which have drawn allegations of genocide and war crimes. UCLA's police chief has since left the department amid criticism of how the situation was handled.

(With inputs from agencies.)