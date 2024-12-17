Left Menu

Lanka T10 Super League: Aamer Sohail Advocates for Aggression in T10 Cricket

The ongoing Lanka T10 Super League is captivating fans with its fast-paced action. Aamer Sohail, a legendary Pakistan cricketer, emphasizes the need for aggressive batting in T10 formats. He believes this style could boost cricket's popularity, especially in non-cricketing nations, and praises Sri Lankan fans for their support.

Lanka T10 Super League logo. (Photo- Lanka T10). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

The Lanka T10 Super League, presently underway at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, is drawing attention for its exhilarating format. Veteran Pakistani cricketer Aamer Sohail has highlighted the necessity of an aggressive approach for batters in T10 cricket.

Sohail, famed for his explosive style, remarks, 'Contemporary cricket thrives on aggression, particularly in shorter formats like T10. Openers must deliver robust starts to ease the burden on the middle order.' The format, he argues, is key to promoting cricket in non-traditional markets.

The ICC's focus on expanding the game to untapped regions could benefit from T10's appeal. Sohail also lauds Sri Lankan fans for their fervor, noting cricket's cherished status in the nation. His reflections echo his illustrious career, marked by significant achievements in both ODIs and Tests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

