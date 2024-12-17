Left Menu

India vs West Indies: Changes and Challenges in Second T20I Clash

In the second women's T20I, India faced changes as Raghvi Bist debuted, replacing injured captain Harmanpreet Kaur. West Indies, led by Hayley Matthews, also made changes. With India leading the series 1-0, Vice Captain Smriti Mandhana took over for Kaur, who sustained an injury.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Navimumbai | Updated: 17-12-2024 18:50 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 18:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a crucial encounter held on Tuesday, West Indies captain Hayley Matthews opted to bowl after winning the toss in the second women's T20I against India. The Indian side saw Raghvi Bist stepping in to make her debut, replacing regular captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who was sidelined with an injury during the first match of the series.

On the West Indies side, changes were made with debutant Nerissa Crafton entering the match. For India, Vice Captain Smriti Mandhana assumed leadership duties in Kaur's absence, aiming to consolidate their 1-0 series lead after a decisive 49-run victory in the first T20I on Sunday.

Mandhana expressed hope for Kaur's swift recovery, emphasizing the role of the medical team in ensuring her fitness for future matches. The Indian lineup included familiar faces like Jemimah Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh, as they aimed to strengthen their position in the series against a competitive West Indies team.

