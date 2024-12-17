Left Menu

Rohan Jaitley Takes Charge with Vision for Delhi's Cricket Future

Rohan Jaitley, son of Arun Jaitley, wins the DDCA presidential election and seeks an explanation from the Cricket Advisory Committee for large squad sizes. He plans to establish a High Performance Centre to enhance cricket infrastructure and aims to build a new stadium in Delhi while addressing election allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2024 19:28 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 19:28 IST
Rohan Jaitley has won the presidential election of the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA), securing 1,577 votes against his opponent, former cricketer Kirti Azad. Immediately after taking office, Jaitley questioned the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) about the rationale behind sending considerably large squads, comprising 25 to 30 players, to various age-group tournaments.

Jaitley, who is the son of the late politician Arun Jaitley, expressed his commitment to addressing the issue. He emphasized the launch of a High Performance Centre (HPC) aimed at nurturing cricket talent through a refined scouting system. The initiative also envisions significant infrastructure improvements and emphasizes grassroots development, especially in school-level cricket.

While Jaitley has ambitious plans, including the proposition of a new cricket stadium in Delhi, he faced pre-election criticisms from Azad regarding alleged financial irregularities. Jaitley, however, countered that such issues should have been raised earlier and welcomed Azad's constructive suggestions for the association's progress.

