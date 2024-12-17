Left Menu

Hazlewood's Injury Casts Doubt on Australia's Test Hopes

Australia's assistant coach Daniel Vettori praised Josh Hazlewood as a world-class bowler, although his calf injury could sideline him for the remainder of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Meanwhile, India mounted a strong comeback in the third Test with key contributions from KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja to avoid a follow-on.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 21:02 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 21:02 IST
Josh Hazlewood (Photo: cricket.com.au). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia's hopes of clinching the Border-Gavaskar Trophy suffered a potential setback after pacer Josh Hazlewood sustained a calf injury, likely ruling him out for the rest of the series. Assistant coach Daniel Vettori commended Hazlewood as one of the world's best bowlers, emphasizing the impact of his absence on the team.

Despite the setback, India mounted a spirited comeback in the third Test. After trailing, half-centuries from KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja, alongside a resilient display from tail-enders Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep, enabled India to reach 252/9, avoiding the follow-on by a slim margin on day four.

The match has been a rollercoaster, with Australia setting a robust 445 run total, thanks to a stellar partnership between Steve Smith and Travis Head. Yet, India's bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah shone, claiming six wickets. With the series level at 1-1, the competition remains fierce as both teams aim for the ICC World Test Championship final.

(With inputs from agencies.)

