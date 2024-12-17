Historic Triumph: D Gukesh, the World's Youngest Chess Champion, Honored in Tamil Nadu
D Gukesh, the world's youngest chess champion, was felicitated by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin with a Rs 5 crore cheque. At the event, plans for a Home of Chess Academy were announced to groom future talent, highlighting the state's commitment to sports excellence.
- Country:
- India
In a momentous event celebrating sports excellence, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin felicitated D Gukesh, the world's youngest chess champion, on Tuesday. The event was marked by a Rs 5 crore cheque presentation and an announcement to establish a Home of Chess Academy to nurture future talent.
Hailing Gukesh's achievement at the young age of 18, Stalin highlighted Tamil Nadu's rich history of producing chess grandmasters. The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of sacrifices in life and expressed hopes for many aspiring champions to follow Gukesh's path.
The felicitation was a source of pride for both Tamil Nadu and India. Gukesh expressed gratitude for the support received from the state government, acknowledging the encouragement from both Chief Minister Stalin and former champion Viswanathan Anand. His victory was a testament to dedication and hard work in the pursuit of excellence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tactics and Tenacity: Gukesh and Liren Battle in World Chess Championship Draw
The seventh game of World Chess Championship between India's D Gukesh and defending champion Ding Liren of China ends in draw in Singapore.
The eighth game of World Chess Championship between India's D Gukesh and defending champion Ding Liren of China ends in draw in Singapore.
Intense Finish Looms at World Chess Championship
Ding Liren Levels Up: Intense Battle at World Chess Championship