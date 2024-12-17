Historic Triumph: D Gukesh, the World's Youngest Chess Champion, Honored in Tamil Nadu

In a momentous event celebrating sports excellence, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin felicitated D Gukesh, the world's youngest chess champion, on Tuesday. The event was marked by a Rs 5 crore cheque presentation and an announcement to establish a Home of Chess Academy to nurture future talent.

Hailing Gukesh's achievement at the young age of 18, Stalin highlighted Tamil Nadu's rich history of producing chess grandmasters. The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of sacrifices in life and expressed hopes for many aspiring champions to follow Gukesh's path.

The felicitation was a source of pride for both Tamil Nadu and India. Gukesh expressed gratitude for the support received from the state government, acknowledging the encouragement from both Chief Minister Stalin and former champion Viswanathan Anand. His victory was a testament to dedication and hard work in the pursuit of excellence.

