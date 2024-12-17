Left Menu

Historic Triumph: D Gukesh, the World's Youngest Chess Champion, Honored in Tamil Nadu

D Gukesh, the world's youngest chess champion, was felicitated by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin with a Rs 5 crore cheque. At the event, plans for a Home of Chess Academy were announced to groom future talent, highlighting the state's commitment to sports excellence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 17-12-2024 21:28 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 21:28 IST
Historic Triumph: D Gukesh, the World's Youngest Chess Champion, Honored in Tamil Nadu
D Gukesh
  • Country:
  • India

In a momentous event celebrating sports excellence, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin felicitated D Gukesh, the world's youngest chess champion, on Tuesday. The event was marked by a Rs 5 crore cheque presentation and an announcement to establish a Home of Chess Academy to nurture future talent.

Hailing Gukesh's achievement at the young age of 18, Stalin highlighted Tamil Nadu's rich history of producing chess grandmasters. The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of sacrifices in life and expressed hopes for many aspiring champions to follow Gukesh's path.

The felicitation was a source of pride for both Tamil Nadu and India. Gukesh expressed gratitude for the support received from the state government, acknowledging the encouragement from both Chief Minister Stalin and former champion Viswanathan Anand. His victory was a testament to dedication and hard work in the pursuit of excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024