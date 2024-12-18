Juventus Reclaims Glory with Crushing Cagliari Defeat

Juventus rejuvenated its fanbase with a commanding 4-0 win against Cagliari in Tuesday's Italian Cup clash.

As the defending champions, they now face Empoli in the quarterfinals next February, following Empoli's nail-biting penalty shootout win over Fiorentina earlier this month.

Despite recent struggles, including a winless streak in league matches, Juventus showcased resilience. The team broke through right before halftime, with standout performances by Dusan Vlahovic, who netted a goal under close defense, and impressive strikes from Teun Koopmeiners and Francisco Conceição. Nico González sealed the victory with a dazzling goal from midfield.

