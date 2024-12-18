Weather Woes Stall Australia vs. India Test Match

In Brisbane, the third test between Australia and India was disrupted as threatening weather, including lightning and rain, delayed play during the first session on day five.

Australia, leading by 185 runs after dismissing India for 260, were unable to bat again due to conditions at the Gabba.

With significant rain interruptions on days one, three, and four, the test is expected to end in a draw, leaving the five-match series tied at 1-1.

(With inputs from agencies.)