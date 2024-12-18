Weather Woes Stall Australia vs. India Test Match
The third test between Australia and India faced disruptions due to weather, with lightning and rain causing delays in Brisbane. Australia had a lead of 185 runs after bowling out India, but poor weather conditions have led to expectations of a draw, leveling the five-test series at 1-1.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 06:36 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 06:36 IST
In Brisbane, the third test between Australia and India was disrupted as threatening weather, including lightning and rain, delayed play during the first session on day five.
Australia, leading by 185 runs after dismissing India for 260, were unable to bat again due to conditions at the Gabba.
With significant rain interruptions on days one, three, and four, the test is expected to end in a draw, leaving the five-match series tied at 1-1.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement