Rain Punctuates India's 260 Collapse in Test Decider

On the concluding day of the third Test match, rain played a pivotal role as India was bowled out for 260 against Australia. The innings, which resumed at 252/9, saw part-time spinner Travis Head claim the last wicket, ending India's efforts while securing a 185-run lead for the Australians.

Travis Head, who bowled just 1.5 overs, managed to dismiss Akash Deep for 31 runs, leaving the Indian tail-enders with little room to build a competitive total. A solid stand by Jasprit Bumrah, who remained unbeaten at 10, added 47 crucial runs alongside his partner but the effort fell short.

Dark clouds and the threat of lightning over the Gabba postponed the start of Australia's second innings. These weather-induced interruptions added to the series of halts faced throughout the match's five-day duration, challenging both teams significantly.

