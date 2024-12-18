Thrilling Test Cricket Decider in Brisbane

In a nail-biting finish to the third test in Brisbane, Australia declared their second innings at 89 for seven before tea on day five, putting India in the spotlight with a challenging target of 275 runs to clinch victory.

The intense five-test series stands evenly matched at 1-1, heightening the stakes for both teams in this crucial decider. Cricket fans around the world are on edge, anticipating how the match will unfold as India takes to the pitch.

As the sun sets on Brisbane's cricketing battlefield, both sides are determined to seize victory, making this final day a test of willpower, strategy, and endurance.

